Bonnie Tyler emerges from coma, remains in intensive care in Portugal

Bonnie Tyler is out of a coma but remains in intensive care in Portugal after emergency intestinal surgery, with her family saying recovery is slow.

Bonnie Tyler has come out of a month-long coma, but the 75-year-old singer remained very unwell and in intensive care at a hospital in Faro, Portugal. Her family said her condition was improving, though recovery was slow, and her doctors remained confident she would make a good recovery, even if it would take time.

Tyler was admitted to the hospital in Faro on May 6, 2026, for emergency intestinal surgery, according to her official website. The statement said the operation went well at first and that she had been recuperating before doctors later placed her in a medically induced coma to help her recovery. By June 15, her family and team said she was no longer in a coma, but still required intensive care.

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The update drew attention because Tyler has spent decades as one of Britain’s most recognizable pop voices, known for the rasp in hits such as Total Eclipse of the Heart and Holding Out for a Hero. Born in Wales and living in Faro, where she has a home, Tyler has remained a visible figure in music far beyond her chart peak in the 1980s.

Her songs have continued to reach new listeners. Total Eclipse of the Heart surged again during the 2024 solar eclipse and reached No. 1 on the U.S. iTunes sales chart, a reminder of how her catalog still travels across generations and borders. That durability has given her illness a wide public resonance, especially among fans who have followed her work for years.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

The health update also forced changes to her schedule. Tyler’s summer 2026 tour dates were canceled or postponed while she recovered, and she had planned additional shows across Europe later in the year before her hospitalization. For artists who rely on constant travel and public performance, such cancellations can quickly ripple through promoters, venues, crews, and ticket holders.

Albin Olsson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Tyler received an MBE for services to music in 2023, adding another formal recognition to a career that has stretched across more than four decades. For now, her family has kept the focus on the narrow facts they are prepared to share: she is out of the coma, she remains in intensive care, and her recovery is expected to be gradual.