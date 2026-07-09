Bonnie Tyler, singer of Total Eclipse of the Heart, dies at 75

Bonnie Tyler, the husky-voiced Welsh singer behind “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” died at 75 in Portugal after weeks in hospital. Her family asked for privacy as tributes began.

Bonnie Tyler died at 75 in a hospital in Portugal. The Welsh singer’s rasp and theatrical pop made “Total Eclipse of the Heart” a fixture in arenas, karaoke bars and film soundtracks.

Born Gaynor Hopkins on June 8, 1951, Tyler built a career on a voice that was instantly recognizable and hard to imitate. “It’s a Heartache,” “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero” turned her into an international star, with songs that outlived their chart runs and kept resurfacing across decades in sports broadcasts, singalongs and movie cues. Her sound was built for drama: rough-edged, forceful and unmistakably emotional.

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Her health crisis began on May 6, 2026, when she was admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she had a home, for emergency intestinal surgery. Her condition later worsened enough to require intensive care and an induced coma. On June 15, she was no longer in a coma but remained very unwell, and her doctors were confident she would make a good recovery, though it would take time.

Source: variety.com

Albin Olsson via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Tyler also became a familiar figure far beyond her early 1980s hits. She represented the United Kingdom at the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, finishing 19th. After her death, her family and team were “heartbroken” and asked for privacy.