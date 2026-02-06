Bonobo Study Shows Apes Can Imagine and Play Pretend

Groundbreaking research finds bonobos can use imagination to engage in pretend play, challenging long-held views of animal cognition.

Bonobos, one of humanity’s closest living relatives, are now believed to possess the ability to use their imagination and engage in ‘pretend play’—a cognitive feat previously thought to be uniquely human. Recent research is shedding new light on the inner worlds of great apes, suggesting their minds may be more similar to ours than once assumed.

Breakthrough Study Observes Bonobo ‘Tea Parties’

According to findings reported by Euronews.com, scientists observed bonobos participating in elaborate pretend scenarios reminiscent of a child’s tea party. These social apes were seen engaging with objects and each other in ways that indicated the use of imagination, such as pretending to pour tea and assigning roles to group members during play.

The study involved closely monitoring bonobo groups in controlled environments.

Researchers noted repeated instances of apes using objects symbolically and engaging in role-playing behaviors.

This pretend play mirrors patterns seen in young human children, who use imagination to make sense of their world.

Challenging the Human-Animal Cognitive Divide

For decades, scientists have debated the extent to which animals share cognitive abilities with humans. Pretend play—considered a hallmark of imagination—has long been used as a benchmark for advanced intelligence and was thought to be exclusive to humans. The new research on bonobos challenges this assumption, providing evidence that our evolutionary cousins may also possess the capacity for imaginative thought.

Why Imagination Matters in Animal Cognition

Imagination is closely tied to complex social behavior, problem-solving, and the development of culture. The ability of bonobos to ‘play pretend’ suggests a rich mental life and supports the idea that the roots of human imagination run deep in our evolutionary tree. These findings could have significant implications for how we understand animal minds and intelligence.

Imaginative play is linked to the development of empathy, planning, and abstract thinking in humans.

Observing these behaviors in bonobos may help scientists trace the evolutionary origins of creativity and culture.

Implications and Next Steps

This study opens new avenues for research into animal cognition and communication. If bonobos can imagine and play pretend, what other forms of creative thought might exist in the animal kingdom? Scientists are now calling for further studies on other great apes, such as chimpanzees and orangutans, to see if similar behaviors can be observed.

The findings also prompt important ethical questions about the treatment and status of our closest relatives. As we learn more about the minds of great apes, there may be renewed calls for their protection and for rethinking how they are represented in research and conservation.

Conclusion: Rethinking the Human-Ape Connection

The discovery that bonobos can use imagination and engage in pretend play marks a turning point in our understanding of animal intelligence. As research continues, the boundaries between human and animal cognition appear increasingly blurred, highlighting the deep evolutionary connections that shape our shared mental lives.