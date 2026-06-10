Boots weighs $10 billion sale as London IPO plans face exit

Boots is in advanced talks with the Weston family and Sigma Healthcare over a $10 billion sale that could kill its London IPO. The shift shows why private buyers now look cleaner than London listings.

Boots is weighing a $10 billion sale that could end plans for a London initial public offering, a sharp turn for one of Britain’s best-known pharmacy and retail names. The talks with the Weston family and the Australian pharmacy group Sigma Healthcare suggest that, for a business of Boots’ scale, a private transaction may now be easier to execute than a public listing.

The shift comes less than a year after Sycamore Partners completed its acquisition of Walgreens Boots Alliance on August 28, 2025, in a deal valued at up to $23.7 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance shareholders approved the transaction on July 11, 2025, with about 96% of votes cast in favor. Sycamore said Boots was operating as a private standalone company, with Stefano Pessina and his family reinvesting 100% of their interests.

Boots had already been preparing for a possible return to public markets. In April 2026, consultants were hired to explore a London IPO, and the business was then valued at about £6 billion to £8 billion. The current sale discussions point to a different conclusion: in a market still pressured by weak retail sentiment, valuation gaps and uncertain IPO demand, a direct sale to strategic buyers can offer speed, certainty and a cleaner route to control.

That matters because Boots is not a small asset. The company says it has more than 51,000 team members and over 1,800 stores, and the Boots Group says it operates across 11 countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Thailand, Mexico and Germany. Its roots go back to 1849, when John Boot opened a herbalist shop in Nottingham, and the company says that heritage remains central to its brand value.

The numbers also help explain the interest. Reuters-linked reporting said Boots’ UK retail and pharmacy business generated about £7.5 billion in revenue and £337 million in pre-tax profit for the year ending August 2025. That scale gives financial owners and industry buyers room to see upside, even as inflation, competition and changing consumer habits continue to squeeze consumer-health retail.

Boots has been through this kind of scrutiny before. In 2021, Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had concluded a strategic review and decided to keep the business after receiving substantial buyer interest. The latest talks suggest that strategic value remains high, but the route to capturing it may be changing.

If the sale moves ahead, it would reshape Boots’ capital structure and long-term direction, including the balance between stores, prescriptions and digital health ambitions. It would also reinforce a wider lesson in capital markets: for large consumer brands, private ownership may now look more attractive than a London listing when deep-pocketed buyers are willing to pay.