Boox launches Picco, a pocket-sized e-reader to challenge Xteink

Boox’s Picco packs a 3.97-inch front-lit E Ink screen and SD expansion into a pocketable body, taking aim at Xteink’s MagSafe-friendly mini readers.

Boox has launched Picco, a 3.97-inch front-lit black-and-white e-paper reader with expandable storage through an SD card slot, as the first device in its new Tile line. The compact format puts Boox squarely into the same pocket-reader lane occupied by Xteink, where the selling point is not a bigger screen but a device small enough to travel anywhere and attach to a phone setup.

The Picco’s size sits between two Xteink models the company sells through its own store. Xteink’s X3 is listed as a pocket eReader, and a magnetic case for it is described as working with MagSafe phones. Xteink’s X4 is also sold as a pocket eReader. One size comparison in search results places the X3 at 3.7 inches and the X4 at 4.3 inches, which makes Boox’s 3.97-inch Picco look like a deliberate bid for the middle of that range.

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That positioning matters because the category is built around convenience more than spectacle. A phone-attachable reader has to justify itself against the device people already carry everywhere, and both Boox and Xteink are betting that eye comfort, separation from notifications, and the tactile feeling of a dedicated reading gadget can still persuade buyers. The front-lit E Ink panel on Picco keeps the pitch grounded in reading first, not in general-purpose computing.

Xteink has also built out a small accessories ecosystem around the idea. Its store includes an eReader magnetic stick-on ring and a magnetic reading light accessory, reinforcing the notion that this is not just a miniature device, but a portable reading setup meant to pair with everyday phone use. Boox’s new Tile branding suggests it sees enough room in that niche to launch a dedicated line rather than treat Picco as a one-off experiment.

Source: ewritable.net

The question for both companies is whether the habit is large enough to sustain a new category. A 3.97-inch screen, an SD card slot and a body designed for pocket carry solve real portability problems, but the pitch only works if enough readers decide that a tiny, dedicated screen is better than opening the same book on a phone they already own.