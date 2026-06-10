Boox launches Tappy, a retro page-turning remote for e-readers

Boox’s Tappy turns e-readers from arm’s-length touchscreens into hands-free readers with a tiny two-button remote, weeks of battery life and customizable controls.

Boox has moved a niche accessory a step closer to being a practical reading tool. The company’s new Tappy is a tiny Bluetooth remote built around a simple idea: if an e-reader is propped on a stand, resting in bed, or sitting just out of reach, a reader should not have to keep stretching for the screen.

The device was officially introduced on May 7, 2026, and was available for purchase by May 8 at about $25.99 to $26. Instead of the slim, utilitarian design of Boox’s older B.T. Remoter, Tappy leans into a retro, typewriter-like look with two buttons and replaceable keycaps. Boox says it is meant for Reading, Browsing, and Multimedia or Listening modes, making it more flexible than a single-purpose page-turner.

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The use case is straightforward, but the details matter. Boox says Tappy pairs in seconds, uses Bluetooth 5.4, and works from about 10 meters, or 32.8 feet, away. Its 95 mAh rechargeable battery charges over USB-C and is rated for weeks of use on a single charge. On BOOX devices running firmware V4.2 or later, users can customize the buttons, including inverting page-turn direction and assigning double-click or long-press actions for a full refresh, screenshot, or front-light adjustment. Boox says the remote works with recent devices such as the Note Air5 C and Palma 2 Pro, along with other Bluetooth-enabled models running firmware 4.2 or later.

That positioning comes as remote page-turners are gaining real traction, not just novelty value. Rakuten Kobo launched its own remote during the 2025 holiday season, and it sold out quickly before returning to stock. Kobo prices its remote at $29.99 and says it works with Bluetooth-enabled Kobo eReaders including the Clara 2E, Clara BW, Clara Colour, Libra 2, Libra Colour, Sage, Elipsa, and Elipsa 2E. Its design uses a single AAA battery rated for months of use and features a 20-degree bend for a more ergonomic grip.

Source: platform.theverge.com

The appeal is easy to understand. A remote can make reading in bed less awkward, keep pages turning while eating or using a stand, and help on treadmills or in other hands-free setups. For readers who still prefer a physical button over swiping a screen, products like Tappy suggest that small, seemingly quirky peripherals are becoming meaningful quality-of-life upgrades in consumer tech.