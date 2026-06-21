Bose launches in-house record label and content studio

Bose is opening Bose Studios and Bose Records, betting that podcasts, live events and music can do more than sell speakers.

Bose is pushing beyond headphones and speakers into a business that looks more like a media company than an audio maker. The company is creating Bose Studios, an in-house content arm, and Bose Records, a new label, in a move that raises a sharper question than whether the brand can make noise in music: whether this is a real revenue model, a marketing reset, or a bid to keep customers locked inside Bose’s ecosystem.

The strategy leans heavily toward original entertainment rather than traditional advertising. Bose said Bose Studios is meant to move the company away from campaign-driven marketing and toward podcasts, TV and film projects, live events, and music. Bose Records is being set up with unusually artist-friendly terms for a corporate label. Signed artists will keep their master rights, Bose will not take a share of record sales or streaming revenue, and artists will remain free to sign with other labels. That structure makes the venture look less like a classic label and more like a platform for culture, access and brand relevance.

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Jim Mollica, Bose’s chief marketing officer and president of luxury audio, is behind the push. The company has already tested the idea in public, including a February 2026 livestream with Grammy-nominated Twitch streamer PlaqueBoyMax during NBA All-Star weekend. Bose has also been widening its hardware strategy at the same time, acquiring StreamUnlimited Engineering GmbH on June 9, 2026, and unveiling the Lifestyle Collection home-audio lineup on May 5, 2026. Taken together, the moves suggest Bose is trying to turn audio from a product category into a broader entertainment business.

That ambition has a rough history. Red Bull Records launched in 2007, but Red Bull later scaled back much of its music-media apparatus, with Red Bull Music Academy and Red Bull Radio both announced for shutdown in 2019 and set to close on October 31, 2019. Starbucks also tried its hand at music through Hear Music, a label venture that eventually handed day-to-day control to Concord Music Group. Those examples matter because they show how difficult it is for non-media brands to build durable businesses in entertainment once the novelty fades.

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Bose was founded in 1964 by Amar G. Bose and built its reputation on audio engineering, not artist development or content production. That history gives the company more credibility than many lifestyle brands that have tried to enter music, but it does not solve the central problem. A corporate label can generate attention quickly; turning that attention into lasting revenue is much harder. For Bose, the real test will be whether Bose Studios and Bose Records become profit centers, or simply another expensive way to advertise the brand.