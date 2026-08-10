Bose marks 60 years with Diamond Anniversary campaign

Bose turned 60 with a Diamond Anniversary campaign and digital timeline, as CEO Lila Snyder bet premium sound can still outlast cheap earbuds.

Bose marked its 60th anniversary in 2024 with a Diamond Anniversary campaign built around multimedia promotions, giveaways and an immersive digital timeline, a reminder that the Framingham, Massachusetts company is still trying to turn heritage into sales in a crowded consumer-audio market.

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company built its reputation on research and development, first with speakers and later with noise-canceling headphones. Bose’s history materials credit Amar Bose’s work with transforming the audio industry, and the anniversary push framed that legacy as a business asset rather than a museum exhibit.

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The company’s current pitch runs through Lila Snyder, Bose’s chief executive and, as the University of Miami described her, the first female CEO in the company’s history. Bose’s own biography says Snyder first connected with the brand through a Wave radio she saved up for in graduate school, buying it to fill a small apartment with music. In a 2023 Variety interview, Snyder said QuietComfort headphones are the Bose product she hears about most from customers and one of her personal favorites.

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That loyalty matters because premium audio now competes in a market that still expands, but with relentless price pressure. Grand View Research estimates the earphones and headphones market at $81.8 billion in 2025, rising to $92.6 billion in 2026 and $238.7 billion by 2033. Cognitive Market Research puts the global true wireless earbud market at $57.2 billion in 2024. Bose has kept noise cancellation at the center of its public messaging and product strategy, betting that quieter listening and higher-fidelity sound can still justify a premium in a category where wireless buds have become a routine purchase.

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Snyder’s challenge is not just to preserve Bose’s name recognition. It is to persuade consumers that the difference between a cheap pair of earbuds and a Bose headset is still audible enough to matter. The Diamond Anniversary campaign made that case by celebrating 60 years of engineering, but the bigger test is whether Bose can keep that argument compelling for the next generation of listeners.