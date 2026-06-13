Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones get easier travel recommendations

Bose’s latest Ultra cans fell to $379, sharpening their case for flights and trains against Sony’s $398 XM6 and Apple’s $549 AirPods Max 2.

Bose’s second-generation QuietComfort Ultra headphones are down to $379, a $70 cut from the $449 list price, and that changes the math for travel buyers. The fold-flat design still packs into the included carry case, while Bose continues to lean on its strongest noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of playback for long-haul flights and train rides.

The discount narrows the gap with Sony and widens the gap with Apple. Sony’s WH-1000XM6 lists at $398 and offers 30 hours of battery life with noise canceling on, while Apple’s AirPods Max 2 sit at $549 with 20 hours of listening time, USB-C lossless audio, Live Translation and Conversation Awareness. For travelers and commuters, Bose now lands below Sony on price and far below Apple, while still matching Sony on battery life and beating Apple on endurance.

AI-generated illustration

Source: m.media-amazon.com

Bose’s own lineup makes the value call even sharper. The older QuietComfort Ultra headphones are still listed at $279, and Bose’s newer QuietComfort Headphones are $359 with 24 hours of battery life, so the second-gen Ultra only makes sense if you want the extra features: USB-C lossless audio, Cinema Mode, smarter on-head detection, and the updated battery claims of 30 hours, or 23 with Immersive Audio on. Bose says the new model keeps the core QuietComfort hallmarks while adding those upgrades rather than reinventing the design.

Photo by Anna Shvets

Data visualization chart

That makes the buy decision clearer than it was at full price. If you fly often, want Bose’s strongest noise cancellation, and care about a compact travel-friendly headset that now undercuts Sony, the second-gen QuietComfort Ultra is the easiest Bose recommendation. If you already own the first-gen Ultra or Bose’s standard QuietComfort model, waiting still makes sense unless the newer USB-C audio and Cinema Mode are must-haves. At $379, Bose’s flagship has moved from luxury pick to the most practical middle ground in premium over-ear noise canceling.