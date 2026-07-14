Boston Dynamics tests Spot robot for last-mile package deliveries

Boston Dynamics is testing Spot as a package carrier, aiming to ease the hardest 50 feet of delivery as drivers haul boxes from van to doorstep.

Boston Dynamics is testing whether Spot can carry packages from a van to a doorstep, pushing its four-legged robot into the last-mile delivery problem that has long burdened human drivers. The company says the goal is simple: move packages through the final stretch with less strain and greater efficiency.

That stretch is where delivery work becomes most physical. Boston Dynamics describes the last 50 feet as the hardest part of the job, the point where drivers still have to haul boxes down driveways, up stairs, and through other uneven spaces that slow routes and wear out workers over a full shift. The company says Spot is being trained to help with those tasks as part of a last-mile delivery solution, not as a commercial rollout.

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Spot already has the hardware profile Boston Dynamics wants to test in logistics. The robot has a 14-kilogram payload capacity, can autonomously charge, dynamically replan around new obstacles, and self-right if it falls. Boston Dynamics says more than 1,500 Spot robots are already in customer hands, and the machine is marketed for work across factory floors, construction sites, research labs, and hazardous-response settings.

The delivery experiment also builds on Spot’s broader industrial role. Boston Dynamics sells payloads and accessories for data capture, processing, navigation, communications, and related functions, a reminder that this is an existing platform being adapted rather than a new machine built from scratch. The company’s logistics ambitions are also tied to Stretch, its larger warehouse robot, which has already been used in container unloading.

That push reached a new level on May 13, 2025, when DHL Group signed a memorandum of understanding with Boston Dynamics calling for the potential deployment of more than 1,000 additional robots. DHL said it wanted to expand Boston Dynamics automation beyond container unloading and into case picking, signaling that the company sees multiple warehouse roles for its machines.

Photo by Connor Scott McManus

For now, Spot’s package-delivery work remains a test. The open question is whether a robot dog can reliably handle the messy, uneven, human parts of delivery, where cluttered walkways, stairs, and unpredictable doorstep conditions are still the obstacles that decide whether automation saves labor or simply adds another machine to the route.