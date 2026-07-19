Boston police investigate dead body found at Mattapan home owned by Pressley’s husband

Boston police investigated a dead body found Saturday at a Mattapan home owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris, as details about the death remained undisclosed.

Boston police were investigating the discovery of a dead body Saturday at a Mattapan property owned by Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s husband, Conan Harris. The case was being handled as a death investigation, and the address was in Mattapan, a Boston neighborhood.

The available information does not identify the deceased person, how the body was found, or whether investigators have made any arrests or filed charges. Pressley has not been identified as being at the property.

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Harris has previously been identified as Pressley’s husband. Earlier reporting and statements from Pressley’s office said Harris spent 10 years in prison before moving into re-entry reform work, a background that has been part of his public profile for years.

The property ownership matters because it links the scene of the death investigation to a figure already in the public eye, even as the facts of the case itself remain limited. Harris has also been identified as a principal in CoJo Partners, which became part of a controversial Springfield courthouse lease arrangement that drew criticism from MassFiscal and lawsuits from losing bidders.

Office of Congressman Karen Bass via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For now, the central facts are narrow: a dead body was found at a Mattapan home tied to Harris, Boston police are treating the case as a death investigation, and the circumstances around the death have not been publicly laid out.