Boston was swept into a temporary Mini Scotland as tens of thousands of fans packed pubs, streets and Fan gatherings after Scotland beat Haiti 1-0. Sam Adams said its Boston Taproom ran out of Boston Lager.

Boston spent the World Cup weekend looking less like an American city and more like a traveling outpost of Scottish football. Kilts, bagpipes, chants and packed pubs filled Back Bay, Downtown Crossing and the Seaport as thousands of Scottish supporters, joined by Haitian fans, turned the city into a loud, brightly colored celebration.

The surge followed Scotland’s 1-0 victory over Haiti at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on June 13, a result that gave Scotland its first World Cup win since 1990. Local coverage estimated that roughly 40,000 fans were in town, though some counts ran lower at 20,000 to 30,000. Even the smaller figures represented a major concentration of visitors for a single match, and Boston’s bars and tourist districts felt the difference immediately.

The clearest sign of the economic payoff came from Sam Adams. The company said its Boston Taproom ran out of Samuel Adams Boston Lager over the weekend after Scottish fans drank it dry. From Thursday to Sunday, the Tartan Army drank four times as much Boston Lager as the brewery typically sells during a four-day holiday stretch such as the Fourth of July. For breweries, bars and restaurants, that kind of demand is the rare kind of World Cup disruption that reads as a windfall.

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The city’s Scottish heritage also gave the celebrations a local anchor. After the match, fans and supporters marched from Evans Way Park in the Back Bay Fens, near the statue of Robert Burns, toward Fenway Park. The route tied the visiting crowd to Boston’s own cultural history, turning a soccer celebration into a civic display that connected a global tournament to one of the city’s best-known landmarks.

Boston.com described the atmosphere as overwhelmingly Scottish, while The Boston Globe said World Cup fever swept through the city as international visitors flooded the streets. That is the broader lesson for host cities: a major tournament can briefly strain a downtown, but it can also convert public space into a stage for commerce, heritage and civic spectacle.

Photo by George Piskov

Scotland’s group-stage schedule now sends the team back to Foxborough on Friday for Morocco, keeping the Boston area at the center of the story a little longer. For a city used to weighing the costs of big-event crowds, the weekend showed the other side of the ledger: the chance to cash in, and to watch itself become part of a global moment.