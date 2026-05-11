Boswell Matches Aubrey as NFL’s Highest-Paid Kicker

Chris Boswell of the Steelers now shares the top spot with Brandon Aubrey as the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, reflecting the league’s growing emphasis on special teams.

Chris Boswell, veteran kicker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has joined Brandon Aubrey of the Dallas Cowboys at the summit of NFL kicker salaries, according to recent reports from ESPN. The move underscores the increasing value placed on special teams contributors across the league.

Salary Details: Boswell and Aubrey Lead the Pack

ESPN confirms that Boswell’s new contract now ties him with Aubrey as the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. This development is easily verified by comprehensive salary ranking tables from Over the Cap and Spotrac, which track average annual values, guarantees, and cap hits for every kicker in the league.

Both Boswell and Aubrey now earn an average annual salary at the top of the position, reflecting parity in kicker pay.

Boswell’s contract details, including bonuses and cap hits, are available at Spotrac.

Aubrey’s contract specifics can be explored at Spotrac.

Performance Context: Boswell’s Consistency and Aubrey’s Rise

Boswell, now entering his ninth season with Pittsburgh, has consistently delivered under pressure. His career statistics, including clutch field goals and extra points, are documented at Pro Football Reference. Aubrey, meanwhile, has rapidly ascended the ranks since joining Dallas, with his own performance metrics available at Pro Football Reference.

Boswell has made a habit of converting high-pressure kicks, contributing significantly to Pittsburgh’s scoring.

Aubrey’s accuracy and reliability have made him a valuable asset in Dallas’s special teams unit.

League Trends: Kicker Contracts Reflect Changing Priorities

The tie at the top of the salary rankings signals a broader shift in NFL contract philosophy. As special teams play becomes more pivotal in close games, franchises are allocating more resources to secure proven kickers. The NFLPA Public Salary Cap Report shows that kicker contracts are trending upward, with Boswell and Aubrey now setting the standard.

Implications for Teams and Players

Teams now view reliable kicking as a strategic investment, not just a luxury.

Other top-performing kickers may leverage Boswell and Aubrey’s contracts in future negotiations.

The Steelers’ decision to reward Boswell reflects their faith in his continued performance and the value of experience.

Looking Forward

The parity in kicker pay between Boswell and Aubrey may prompt further competition and innovation within special teams units. As franchises recognize the impact of effective kicking on game outcomes, contract values could continue to climb. For now, Boswell’s and Aubrey’s contracts represent the benchmark for NFL specialists.