Boualem Khoukhi rescues Qatar's first World Cup point against Switzerland

Boualem Khoukhi’s 94th-minute equalizer gave Qatar its first World Cup point and left Switzerland with a stoppage-time setback in San Francisco.

Boualem Khoukhi rescued Qatar in the 94th minute, turning a tight Group B opener in San Francisco into Qatar’s first-ever World Cup point. The stoppage-time equalizer at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara also served notice that Qatar may be more difficult to dismiss than its tournament history suggests, while Switzerland were left to absorb a late collapse on the World Cup stage.

The match was played on Saturday, 13 June 2026, with kickoff listed at 12:00 in San Francisco, 22:00 in Doha and 21:00 in Bern. FIFA described it as the first World Cup meeting between Qatar and Switzerland, adding another layer of significance to a fixture that arrived early in the group stage and immediately altered the tone of Group B.

AI-generated illustration

Qatar’s presence at the 2026 finals came only after an 18-match Asian qualifying campaign, and this was only its second World Cup appearance. The squad included captain Akram Afif and defender Boualem Khoukhi, with Julen Lopetegui Argote listed as the manager, and the late goal gave the side a result that had eluded it throughout its previous World Cup involvement.

Photo by Willians Huerta

Switzerland arrived with far deeper tournament mileage. Murat Yakin’s squad featured captain Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez, both set for their fourth World Cup after appearances at Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. FIFA had also noted that Switzerland had exited in the Round of 16 in four of its previous five World Cups, a record that made a late failure to hold firm all the more damaging.

Doha Stadium Plus via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, in Santa Clara, is one of the host venues for the tournament and is scheduled to stage six World Cup matches, including five group games and one knockout match. For Qatar, Khoukhi’s equalizer was more than a share of the points. It was a statement that the team can stay alive deep into matches against established opponents, and that the group may be more open than the name value of its teams first implied.