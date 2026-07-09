Bounou saves Mbappé penalty as Morocco holds France in World Cup quarterfinal

Bounou’s diving stop on Mbappé kept Morocco level in Boston and flipped a quarterfinal France had controlled from the opening half-hour.

Yassine Bounou denied Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot and kept Morocco level against France in a tense World Cup quarterfinal at Boston Stadium, also known as Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The save, after Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappé inside the area, preserved a 0-0 scoreline and froze a match that had already tilted heavily toward France.

The penalty arrived in the first half after Facundo Tello pointed to the spot for the foul on Mbappé. France had entered the match on July 9, 2026, as one of the tournament’s dominant sides, having won all of its games to that point, and the early stages in Foxborough reflected that status. Mbappé stepped up for the kick, but Bounou read it correctly and turned it away, preventing France from taking control on the scoreboard.

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The stop carried extra weight for Mbappé. It was his first missed penalty in a World Cup, a rare blemish for a player usually trusted in the biggest moments. For Morocco, the save became the defining act of a first half in which Bounou was required repeatedly, with multiple interven­tions that helped absorb France’s pressure and keep the game scoreless at the break.

The quarterfinal was framed as a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, the only previous meeting between France and Morocco at the tournament. France had won that game 2-0 in Al Khor, Qatar, in December 2022, and the memory gave Tuesday’s contest an added edge. Morocco again found itself confronting one of world football’s most accomplished attacks, and Bounou’s penalty save reinforced the reputation he has built as a goalkeeper who can change a tournament with one moment.

Mustapha Ennaimi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

With France pushing and Morocco resisting, the match stayed 0-0 through halftime. Bounou’s stop on Mbappé did more than prevent a goal: it steadied Morocco, disrupted France’s momentum and kept alive the possibility of another deep run after Morocco’s breakthrough semifinal finish in Qatar.