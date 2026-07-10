Bounou shines again as Morocco falls to France in World Cup exit

Bounou stopped Mbappé from the spot and made World Cup history, but France still ended Morocco’s run 2-0 in Boston.

Yassine Bounou denied Kylian Mbappé from the penalty spot, yet Morocco still walked off the field beaten 2-0 by France in the World Cup quarterfinals in Boston. The save gave the Moroccan goalkeeper another entry in tournament history, but it did not change the result as Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé sent France into the semifinals.

France’s victory on July 9 came with a familiar shape for Morocco. It was the second straight World Cup in which France eliminated Walid Regragui’s side by a 2-0 score, after the French won their semifinal meeting in Qatar in 2022. That earlier tournament, played from November 20 to December 18, 2022, made Morocco the first team from Africa and the Arab world to reach a World Cup semifinal, a breakthrough that still defines the scale of the program’s rise.

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Bounou’s stop on Mbappé in the first half carried its own weight beyond the match. It was the first time Mbappé had missed a penalty in a World Cup, and it pushed Bounou into another rare statistical bracket: multiple verified reports say he became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history to save four penalties. For a Morocco team that has built much of its recent reputation on defensive discipline, Bounou again embodied the nation’s ability to survive against elite attacks for long stretches.

That resilience has become part of Morocco’s international identity. FIFA has repeatedly framed the team’s 2022 run at Al Bayt Stadium as one of the defining stories of the tournament, when the Atlas Lions won admiration worldwide by reaching the last four. The same core themes were visible again in Boston, with Achraf Hakimi and the back line spending long spells under pressure as France found its openings through Mbappé and Dembélé.

Mustapha Ennaimi via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The harder question now is whether Bounou’s brilliance has occasionally obscured the limits ahead of Morocco in knockout matches. Against France, the goalkeeper produced the kind of highlight-reel intervention that has made him one of the world’s most respected No 1s, but Morocco again left without enough attacking force to turn resistance into progress. The result closed another deep run with a narrow scoreline and a clear reminder that the program’s defensive maturity has outpaced its finishing power at the highest level.