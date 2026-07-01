Boyle Heights families face towing bills after massive warehouse fire

Nine vehicles were towed during the Boyle Heights fire response, and one resident said it cost him $100 to get his truck back after weeks of smoke and disruption.

Nine vehicles were towed from Boyle Heights streets during the emergency response to the massive Lineage cold-storage warehouse fire, adding impound fees to weeks of smoke, spoiled food and neighborhood upheaval. One resident, Juan Canil, was charged $100 to recover his truck after the blaze disrupted business and daily life around South Los Palos Street.

The fire began June 17, 2026, shortly before 2:30 p.m. at 1400 S. Los Palos Street, inside a warehouse that measured roughly 490,000 to 500,000 square feet and held an estimated 85 million pounds of frozen food. The blaze burned for more than a week before it was declared knocked down at 5:58 p.m. on June 25, and the property was expected to be turned back over to the owner and tenant on June 26.

Spoiled food intensified odors, rats became a concern and smoke advisories affected parts of the city, while residents across the Los Angeles area had throat pain, breathing problems and chest pains. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on June 20, and Mayor Karen Bass issued a local emergency declaration to bring in additional resources.

Cellphone video captured the towing operation as drivers pleaded with officers to spare their cars. Martin Ramirez, who owns an auto repair shop near the warehouse, could be heard saying, “That’s not fair, man,” and later, “That’s not me. I didn’t cause the fire. ... It’s not my fault, too. I ask you for time.” Ramirez was willing to move the vehicles himself so fire crews could pass, but his car and several belonging to customers were still towed and impounded.

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LAPD removed nine vehicles, including five with expired registrations and one that was non-operational. In the video, an officer cited California Vehicle Code Section 22651(n), which allows towing from restricted zones. Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani argued the officers may have cited the wrong section if the vehicles were not illegally parked, saying owners should not be paying the tow cost and that the city should bear it instead.

The vehicles were removed in coordination with the incident commander to ensure fire apparatus had access to the operational area. City leaders opened two resilience centers on June 28 at the East Los Angeles Library and Costello Recreation Center, while the city also offered shelter and smoke-relief locations at City Terrace Park and Pecan Recreation Center. Air purifiers and masks were available at the Community Resource Center at 3141 E. Olympic Blvd.