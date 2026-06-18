Boyle Heights warehouse fire triggers shelter-in-place in Los Angeles

Smoke and a possible ammonia leak sent Boyle Heights residents indoors as firefighters battled a roof fire at a 491,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse.

A shelter-in-place order swept through parts of Boyle Heights after a fire tore into the roof and solar panel system at a massive cold storage warehouse, sending a black plume across Los Angeles and raising alarm over a possible ammonia leak. Residents near 1400 S. Los Palos Street were told to stay inside, close doors and windows, and shut off air-conditioning while crews worked to keep the danger from spreading.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Lineage facility, a port-centric warehouse with about 491,000 square feet of storage space. Officials said the blaze appeared to be concentrated on the roof, and the combination of heavy smoke and a possible ammonia release drove the public-safety response. The Los Angeles Fire Department sent ground crews, hazardous materials teams, and three water-dropping helicopters to the scene.

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The shelter-in-place zone covered neighborhoods east of Genasys LFD Zone 1279, roughly from the 101 Freeway south to Washington Boulevard and from Soto Street east to Indiana Street. That perimeter reflected the concern that smoke or contaminated air could drift beyond the warehouse itself, especially in a dense urban area where homes, schools, and businesses sit close to major industrial corridors.

Photo by Przemysław Cyruliński

By evening, reports said the fire had been at least contained, but the shelter-in-place remained in effect while firefighters continued to manage the ammonia risk and watch the building’s roofline. The site sits near downtown Los Angeles and the region’s broader logistics network tied to the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, which makes the warehouse a critical node for temperature-sensitive goods as well as a potential hazard when something goes wrong.

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The same building had drawn fire crews before. FOX 11 reported that a solar panel at the site caught fire on August 14, 2024, and that 80 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters took a little more than 45 minutes to knock it down. The repeat incident adds urgency to questions about warehouse fire safety, rooftop solar installations, and how large industrial facilities are monitored in neighborhoods that already carry the burden of freight traffic, air pollution, and emergency-response pressure.