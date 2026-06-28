Boy’s body recovered from Cowbury Reservoir in Stalybridge, police say

Police recovered a boy’s body from Cowbury Reservoir in Stalybridge on Saturday night, renewing scrutiny of reservoir access and summer-water safety.

Police recovered the body of a boy from Cowbury Reservoir in Stalybridge on Saturday night. The boy’s name has not been released in the material available so far, and no formal identification details have been made public.

The recovery came against a backdrop of similar reservoir searches in Greater Manchester and nearby areas, where emergency teams have been called to water incidents involving specialist underwater search units and fire crews. In one recent Northwich case, police said a missing boy’s body was located with support from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, the police helicopter and Specialist Underwater Search Teams.

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In another Cheshire case at Pickmere Lake, police said the family of the teenager found dead there had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers. Those cases show how quickly reservoir and lake incidents can escalate into multi-agency recovery operations, often involving water specialists, search assets and officers trained to support grieving families.

Comparable incidents in the region have also ended with police treating the death as non-suspicious after recovery. In Greater Manchester, a woman was found dead at Strinesdale Reservoir after reports that she had got into difficulty in the water, and a fire service specialist water incident unit was drafted in. In another local incident, police were forced to clear a group of youths from a reservoir site and warned of the dangers of swimming in reservoirs.

David Dixon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The Cowbury Reservoir recovery is likely to sharpen attention on access to open water as summer activity increases across the region. Reservoirs can appear calm from the surface while concealing steep drops, cold water shock and hidden currents, hazards that have driven repeated warnings from police and emergency services after earlier incidents.