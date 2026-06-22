Boy's condition improves after crocodile enclosure incident at Cambridgeshire zoo

A three-year-old boy is no longer critical after ending up in a crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst, where a Norfolk man was arrested and later bailed.

A three-year-old boy is recovering in Addenbrooke’s Hospital after ending up in the crocodile enclosure at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-run farm and zoo in Huntingdonshire. Cambridgeshire Police said the child, who is from Cambridgeshire, has serious injuries but is no longer in a critical condition.

Officers were called to the site at 1.24pm on Thursday, June 18, after reports of an incident involving the boy. Police said a 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, then released on bail after being judged not fit for interview. Detectives from the Major Crime Unit are continuing their inquiries.

AI-generated illustration

Det Insp Verity McCann said officers were speaking to people who were at the zoo when the incident happened and said police do not believe the man and the child were known to each other. Specialist officers are supporting the boy’s family at the hospital as investigators piece together how the child came to be in the enclosure and what protection measures were in place.

The incident has put a harsh spotlight on safety at attractions that mix family entertainment with dangerous animals. Johnsons of Old Hurst advertises its zoological gardens and crocodiles as part of the visitor experience, and says the site now has more than 300 animals. That scale makes the questions sharper: how children are supervised, how barriers are managed, and whether emergency procedures are strong enough when a fast-moving incident unfolds near an enclosure.

Local reporting said Tracey Johnson, the zoo owner’s wife, jumped into the enclosure in an attempt to help rescue the boy, a detail that points to the speed of the response from staff and bystanders. The boy remains in hospital while police continue to examine the sequence of events, and the case is likely to renew scrutiny of how exotic-animal attractions balance public access with child safety.