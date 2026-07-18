Brad Pitt children’s surname changes reflect family estrangement

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt won court approval to drop Pitt after filing on her 18th birthday, and two more of Brad Pitt’s children later sought the same change.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to legally drop Pitt from her name on her 18th birthday, May 27, 2024, and a Los Angeles court granted the change in August 2024. The step turned a family decision into a public record of the long fallout from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce, with reports also saying Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt had pursued similar changes.

The pattern did not stop there. Coverage in 2026 said two more of the couple’s six children had applied to legally drop Pitt from their surnames, extending a dispute over identity that began inside the family and played out in the courts and in public attention. Zahara had already introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie, while one report said Angelina Jolie could not publicly speak about Shiloh’s request.

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Entertainment and tabloid coverage described Brad Pitt as hurt, upset or crushed by the surname changes. That reaction reflected how a name change can be read not just as paperwork but as a signal of distance, especially when the person making the change is an adult child of a famous couple whose separation has remained part of the public story.

The Jolie-Pitt names sit inside a broader pattern that has nothing to do with celebrity alone. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey cited in reporting found 79 percent of respondents in opposite-sex marriages took their spouse’s last name, 14 percent kept their own and 5 percent hyphenated, showing that surname choices still carry social meaning even when they are voluntary. In other families, the same decision can mark a boundary after estrangement, divorce or an identity shift.

Source: hollywoodreporter.com

Hannah had used her mother’s maiden name on her social media for years before she legally made the change, a reminder that name choice often becomes visible long before a court order does. In public life, that lag matters: a preferred name can be a first declaration of independence, while the legal change arrives later as the formal version of a decision already made in everyday life.