Brad Stevens Named NBA Executive of the Year for Celtics

Brad Stevens has been named NBA Executive of the Year, capping a standout season for the Celtics. His roster moves and leadership set a new standard in Boston.

Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, has been named the NBA Executive of the Year for the 2025-26 season. The announcement, confirmed by the NBA and widely reported by ESPN and NBC Sports Boston, recognizes Stevens’ pivotal role in guiding the Celtics to one of the league’s best records and making history for the storied franchise.

Stevens’ Historic Achievement for Boston

This marks the first time Brad Stevens has received the NBA’s top executive honor and represents a significant milestone for the Celtics. According to NBC Sports Boston, Stevens is now the first executive in the modern era to win the award for Boston since its inception. This accomplishment underscores his successful transition from head coach to executive, a move that began in 2021 when he shifted from the sideline to the front office.

Key Roster Moves and Strategic Decisions

Stevens’ recognition comes on the heels of a transformative year for the Celtics. His leadership was marked by a series of high-impact decisions that fortified Boston’s roster, including:

Securing cornerstone players through strategic contract extensions and trades

Building around the All-Star core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while adding key contributors

Managing the salary cap to maximize roster flexibility and depth

As detailed by the NBA Transactions Database, Stevens orchestrated moves that addressed both immediate needs and long-term sustainability, helping the Celtics achieve a league-leading record and playoff positioning. His decisions were lauded by analysts for blending analytics-driven insights with a clear vision for the franchise’s future.

Team Performance and Statistical Excellence

The Celtics’ performance under Stevens’ executive guidance was among the league’s elite. According to Basketball Reference, Boston finished the regular season near the top of both offensive and defensive rankings. The team’s statistical profile highlighted:

One of the best overall win-loss records in the NBA

Top-five efficiency ratings on both ends of the floor

Significant improvement in bench production and team chemistry

The Celtics’ success was not solely attributed to star talent, but also to the depth and versatility fostered by Stevens’ roster construction. NBC Sports Boston noted that these achievements reinforced the Celtics’ reputation as a model of team-building in the league.

Recognition and League-wide Impact

The NBA Executive of the Year Award is voted on by league executives and honors those who demonstrate exceptional vision, strategy, and leadership in roster management and organizational success. Stevens’ win was seen as a consensus choice, reflecting widespread respect for his efforts in Boston.

Both ESPN and the NBA’s official release emphasized that Stevens’ journey from college coaching legend to NBA head coach, and now to award-winning executive, sets a precedent for the league. His diverse background and adaptive approach have made him one of the most influential figures in modern NBA management.

Looking Ahead

As the Celtics continue their pursuit of an NBA championship, Stevens’ recognition as Executive of the Year highlights both the team’s current accomplishments and its promising outlook. With a well-constructed roster and a culture of sustained excellence, Boston remains positioned as a perennial contender under his leadership.

For fans and analysts alike, Stevens’ award is not just a personal accolade, but a testament to the organizational strength and strategic foresight driving the Celtics’ success.