Bradley Bozeman Retires After Acclaimed NFL and College Career

Veteran center Bradley Bozeman, a two-time college national champion and key NFL lineman, announces his retirement, closing a decorated football journey.

Bradley Bozeman, a respected NFL center and two-time national champion at Alabama, has announced his retirement from professional football. The decision, shared on February 23, 2026, marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned both collegiate and professional success.

Accomplished Career Spanning College and NFL

Bozeman’s football trajectory has been remarkable. As reported by both the Daily Mail and ProFootballRumors.com, he played a pivotal role in the University of Alabama’s dominance, contributing to two national championships during his tenure with the Crimson Tide. His leadership and consistency at center made him a cornerstone of Alabama’s offensive line, helping the team capture titles in 2015 and 2017. Bozeman’s college career is further highlighted by his recognition as a team captain and his selection for All-SEC honors, reflecting his significant impact at the collegiate level.

Following his standout performance in college, Bozeman entered the NFL and established himself as a reliable and durable lineman. Over multiple seasons, he demonstrated versatility and resilience, playing for teams including the Baltimore Ravens and, most recently, the Los Angeles Chargers. According to his NFL career statistics, Bozeman appeared in over 100 games, starting in the majority of them—a testament to both his skill and dependability on the field.

Key Achievements and Impact

Two-time college national champion with Alabama (2015, 2017)

with Alabama (2015, 2017) Served as a team captain and earned All-SEC recognition

Played in over 100 NFL games , starting the majority as an offensive lineman

, starting the majority as an offensive lineman Contributed to playoff runs with both the Ravens and Chargers

Bozeman’s professional journey was marked by steady performance and leadership. As center, he was responsible for anchoring the offensive line, calling protections, and providing stability for his teams’ quarterbacks. His official NFL records reflect a player who remained healthy and productive throughout his career, rarely missing games due to injury, and adapting seamlessly to various offensive schemes.

Retirement Announcement and Legacy

Bozeman’s retirement comes as a surprise to many in the football community, with both the Daily Mail and ProFootballRumors.com noting the suddenness of his decision. While no direct quotes were provided in the initial announcements, the consensus among analysts is that Bozeman leaves the game with a legacy of toughness and leadership. His ability to transition from a championship-winning college program to a starting role in the NFL exemplifies his work ethic and football IQ.

As Bozeman steps away from the field, he is expected to remain a respected figure in both the Alabama football community and among NFL peers. His career serves as an example for young linemen aspiring to make the leap from college excellence to professional consistency. For those interested in a deeper dive into his achievements, detailed college statistics and a comprehensive player profile are available for further exploration.

Looking Forward

With Bozeman’s retirement, the Chargers and the broader NFL community will reflect on his contributions both on and off the field. As teams begin to consider their options for the center position, the void left by a player of Bozeman’s caliber will be notable. His journey illustrates the impact a dedicated offensive lineman can have across different levels of the sport, and his influence is likely to be felt for years to come.