Brandon Ingram Named All-Star Replacement for Curry

Brandon Ingram will step in for Stephen Curry at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, marking a key lineup change after Curry’s withdrawal.

Brandon Ingram of the Toronto Raptors has been selected to replace Stephen Curry in the upcoming 2026 NBA All-Star Game, according to announcements from both ESPN and the NBA. The decision follows Curry’s withdrawal from the showcase event, prompting league officials to add Ingram to the All-Star roster.

Ingram Steps Into All-Star Spotlight

With Curry sidelined, Ingram’s selection marks an important moment for the Raptors forward, who has delivered a strong season and now joins the league’s elite for the midseason exhibition. Both ESPN and the NBA confirmed the move on February 10, highlighting Ingram’s contribution to Toronto’s campaign and his growing reputation as a dynamic scorer and playmaker.

Ingram is averaging impressive numbers this season for the Raptors, continuing his trajectory as one of the NBA’s standout forwards.

Curry’s absence creates an opening for new talent to showcase their skills at the All-Star Game, which annually features the league’s top performers.

Stephen Curry Withdraws from All-Star Weekend

Stephen Curry, a perennial All-Star and one of the game’s most recognizable stars, will miss this year’s event. While details around Curry’s withdrawal were not provided in the initial reports, his absence is notable given his consistent presence in All-Star Game leaderboards for points, three-pointers, and appearances over his career.

Curry has been an All-Star regular throughout his career, setting records for three-point shooting and scoring during past games.

His withdrawal opens the door for emerging stars like Ingram to take center stage.

Ingram’s All-Star Journey

For Ingram, this selection underscores his rise within the NBA and reflects his impact since joining the Raptors. The forward has consistently contributed on both ends of the floor and has become a focal point for Toronto’s offense. This All-Star nod adds to his growing list of individual accolades.

Ingram’s selection highlights the depth of talent in the Eastern Conference and the league’s commitment to recognizing top performers each season.

Fans can review past All-Star Game rosters and box scores to track Ingram’s previous appearances and the history of midseason replacements.

Looking Ahead to the All-Star Game

The All-Star Game remains a marquee event on the NBA calendar, featuring highlight-reel plays and the league’s brightest stars. With Ingram stepping in for Curry, the game will offer fans a fresh look at rising talent alongside established veterans.

The official NBA All-Star Game page provides further details on rosters, schedules, and event coverage as the league prepares for this year’s showcase.

As the All-Star weekend approaches, all eyes will be on how Brandon Ingram seizes this opportunity and whether he can make a lasting impression among the NBA’s best.