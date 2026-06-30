Brandon Lake discusses rising fame, collaborations and Gospel outreach

Brandon Lake says his music is opening doors for Gospel outreach as Christian music pushes into bigger stages, bigger audiences and crossover collaborations.

Brandon Lake used a CBS Mornings segment to cast his widening audience as a Gospel opportunity, saying God has been opening doors through his music. CBS framed the interview around Lake’s growing fan base, his collaborations and the story of how a worship leader from Charleston, South Carolina became one of Christian music’s biggest names.

Lake has been explicit about what he sees happening around him. On TikTok, he said God had been opening doors through his songs and that those openings were meant to help share the Gospel and reach more people with truth. He has also highlighted collaboration as part of that push, calling his work with Lainey Wilson a “Kingdom collaboration.” At the GMA Dove Awards, Lake put the idea even more bluntly: “These songs are the open door to the revival we are living in.”

The numbers behind Lake’s rise show how far that message has traveled. His official site describes him as a six-time Grammy winner, and he won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the 2026 GRAMMYs with Jelly Roll for “Hard Fought Hallelujah.” His camp said the song debuted at No. 1 on the Christian/Gospel Songs chart, No. 1 on the Christian/Gospel streaming charts and No. 1 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart. Lake’s official materials also say his catalog has surpassed 270 million career streams and that he has played sold-out arenas, a reach that would have been unusual for a Christian artist a generation ago.

Lake’s path began far from that scale. His official site says his career started with the 2016 debut album Closer, which he funded through a GoFundMe campaign that became personal enough to leave 22 names tattooed on his thigh. That early local launch has since turned into a national presence, with his press materials noting appearances on American Idol, Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Grand Ole Opry.

Those appearances matter because they place Lake inside a larger shift in Christian music. His crossover into mainstream television and major live stages has helped move the genre beyond its traditional church and radio lanes, while high-profile pairings like Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson have widened the commercial and cultural reach. Lake’s career now reflects a genre that is no longer just building its own audience, but testing how far that audience can expand.