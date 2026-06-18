Brands go blue and orange as Knicks end 27-year drought

The Knicks’ title sent brands into a blue-and-orange pile-on, from meme posts to free-broom stunts, as companies chased reach in a citywide cultural surge.

The Knicks’ championship run did more than end a 27-year drought. It turned New York into a blue-and-orange spectacle and gave brands from Nike to Pepsi a chance to borrow the glow of a moment that had taken over the city, even when those companies had no real link to basketball or to New York at all.

The marketing response was immediate and often unmistakably opportunistic. Nike, DoorDash, Chipotle, Pepsi and Michelob Ultra all pushed Knicks-themed posts and campaigns, while some brands leaned on altered avatars, meme captions and team-color logos to ride the conversation without saying anything new. In a social-media economy, proximity to the moment can matter as much as substance, and the Knicks offered a rare opening: a title run that felt bigger than sports and was already flooding feeds across New York City.

Some of the tie-ins went further than a quick post. Campaign described brands handing out free brooms, making Kobe-quoting posts and offering a year of free Chipotle for Timothée Chalamet, one of the team’s most consistent celebrity cheerleaders this season. Other brands rolled out out-of-home activations and cinematic creative built around Knicks stars past and present, while local and independent labels pushed blue-and-orange merchandise and culture-driven designs that felt closer to the city’s mood than to a traditional ad buy.

Photo by Phil Evenden

That mood was hard to miss. Coverage described New York City as a sea of blue and orange during the playoff run, and the championship win over the San Antonio Spurs set off huge street celebrations in Manhattan and across the five boroughs. New York City police said more than 60 people were arrested during the festivities, a reminder that these surges of civic emotion also bring crowds, congestion and the kind of heavy policing that often follows mass public celebration.

The celebrity theater only widened the spectacle. Timothée Chalamet drew attention as one of the team’s most visible supporters, and Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8 brought Jay-Z and Donald Trump into the same celebrity row. For brands, that kind of cross-current is irresistible: a local sports victory with national visibility, emotional charge and a built-in audience. The question is no longer whether companies will join the pile-on, but whether they can do it without looking like they are chasing relevance one meme at a time.