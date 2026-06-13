Brasil busca su sexto título mundial con Ancelotti y Vinícius Jr.

Brazil opened a World Cup built for spectacle and pressure, with Ancelotti, Vinícius Jr. and Raphinha carrying the weight of a record-seeking 23rd campaign.

A mascot sent Brazil off just hours before the Seleção stepped into a tournament that has turned the national shirt into a global commercial asset as well as a football symbol. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad entered the 2026 World Cup under the weight of a sixth title chase, with FIFA framing Brazil’s campaign as a hunt for a record-extending 23rd World Cup appearance and a long overdue end to a drought that has lasted more than two decades.

The opening match set the tone for that pressure. Brazil began Group C against Morocco in the New York/New Jersey area, then traveled to Philadelphia for Haiti and finished the group stage against Scotland in Miami. The route reflected the scale of the tournament itself: the first World Cup with 48 teams, 104 matches and three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States. The walkout with Maple, Zayu and Clutch underscored how the event has been designed as a continent-wide spectacle, but Brazil arrived carrying a sharper burden than any mascot could soften.

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Vinícius Jr. stood at the center of that expectation. FIFA has presented him as one of the tournament’s biggest stars, and his goal against Paraguay on June 11, 2025, sealed Brazil’s place in the World Cup and helped launch Ancelotti’s era. For Brazil, Vinícius is more than a match-winner. He is the face of a team expected to deliver on history, marketing power and national pride at once.

Photo by Jordan Jerome

Raphinha carries a different kind of symbolism. In February 2016, he left Brazil for Europe as a virtually unknown teenager. A decade later, at 29, he arrived at the World Cup as one of the most prolific players of his generation, a rise that mirrors Brazil’s own transformation from football factory to premium global brand. Alongside Vinícius and a roster built for visibility as much as victory, Raphinha helped give Ancelotti’s Brazil both pace and star power.

Lula Oficial via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The challenge remains unforgiving. Brazil has not lifted the World Cup trophy in more than 20 years, and every match in the group stage now carries the weight of a nation that measures itself by the tournament alone. In that setting, the sendoff with a mascot was more than ceremony. It was a reminder that Brazil entered 2026 not just to participate, but to restore a standard the country still treats as nonnegotiable.