Brasil y Marruecos debutan en un duelo estelar del Mundial 2026

Brazil’s five-title aura met Morocco’s rise in New Jersey, where a Group C clash became a showcase for the first 48-team World Cup.

Brazil’s five World Cup titles and Morocco’s surge from Qatar 2022 collided under the bright spotlight of New Jersey, turning a Group C opener into one of the tournament’s defining early attractions. FIFA had already framed Brazil vs Morocco as one of the most compelling matches in the group stage, and the buildup reflected the scale of a World Cup built to feel larger than ever.

The match was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, at New York/New Jersey Stadium, with kickoff set for 18:00 local time, 19:00 in Brasilia and 23:00 in Rabat. It was Match 7 of the tournament, but the calendar slot did little to diminish the sense of occasion. Brazil arrived as the most successful nation in World Cup history, with championships in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, yet it had gone 24 years without winning the trophy. That contrast between past glory and present pressure gave the evening an edge that reached well beyond the scoreline.

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Morocco brought a different kind of weight. Yassine Bounou, Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En Nesyri symbolized a side that had already reshaped global expectations with its run in Qatar 2022, and the meeting with Brazil placed that rise on one of football’s biggest stages. For a tournament now in its 23rd edition, and for the first time expanded to 48 teams across three host countries, Canada, Mexico and the United States, the matchup carried meaning as a cultural marker as much as a sporting one.

The broader group picture only heightened the interest. Group C also included Haiti and Scotland, with matches spread across New York/New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami, giving the section a wide geographic footprint and placing Brazil-Morocco at the center of the opening conversation. Carlo Ancelotti, Marquinhos and Bebeto were among the names tied to Brazil’s enduring football lineage, while Morocco’s status as a recent force added urgency to every touch and every transition.

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FIFA also noted a Brazil-Morocco meeting at the 1998 World Cup, a reminder that this rivalry had a place in the tournament’s memory long before the expanded format of 2026. In a World Cup designed to broaden its reach, this was the sort of fixture that explained why the competition still matters most when history, identity and ambition all meet on the same night.