Brasil y Marruecos empatan 1-1 en debut mundialista con golazos

Vinícius Júnior rescued Brazil, but Morocco’s 1-1 draw exposed shaky buildup and wasteful finishing in a sharp World Cup warning shot.

Vinícius Júnior kept Brazil from opening its World Cup campaign with a defeat, but the 1-1 draw against Morocco felt bigger than a point split. Ismael Saibari struck in the 21st minute at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Brazil needed a brilliant equalizer from Vinícius seven minutes later to avoid a damaging start.

FIFA described both goals as outstanding, and the quality of the scoring matched the stakes. This was the debut for both sides in Group C, a meeting between a five-time world champion and a Morocco team that has built real tournament credibility since its run to the semifinals in Qatar 2022. The result left Brazil and Morocco level on one point apiece, an outcome that strengthens Morocco’s case as a serious disruptor rather than a sentimental underdog.

The larger concern for Brazil was not the scoreline alone, but how it arrived there. Carlo Ancelotti said his team “must improve” after a first half he described as nervous and unbalanced, a blunt assessment that fit a Brazil side often forced into improvisation rather than control. Vinícius’ equalizer, which earned him FIFA’s Player of the Match award, showed the individual quality remains intact. The problem was that his brilliance had to cover for a buildup that lacked rhythm and a finishing edge that never fully separated Brazil from danger.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

Morocco, by contrast, looked comfortable in the type of tense, high-intensity game that unsettles established favorites. Saibari’s opener gave the Atlas Lions an early foothold, and even after Brazil leveled, the match carried moments of tension in the second half that underlined how little margin separated the teams. For a side now carrying the weight of its Qatar breakthrough, this was not a spoiler’s lucky point. It was evidence that Morocco can force elite opponents into uncomfortable, narrow games and leave them with questions.

Brazil’s response must come quickly. The next Group C fixtures send Ancelotti’s team against Haiti on June 20 in Philadelphia and then Scotland on June 24 in Miami, and anything less than sharper execution will only deepen the sense that this draw was more warning than accident.