Brasil y Marruecos empatan 1-1 en el debut mundialista de Ancelotti

Morocco held Brazil 1-1 in East Rutherford, turning a presumed heavyweight matchup into proof of its rise and a warning shot for Ancelotti.

Brazil’s first World Cup 2026 test under Carlo Ancelotti ended in frustration and a reminder that reputation alone no longer settles anything. In front of a charged crowd at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on 13 June 2026 at 22:00, Brazil and Morocco split the points in Group C after Vinícius Jr. and Ismael Saibari traded goals in a 1-1 draw.

The result fit a night that FIFA framed as a meeting between two heavyweights, and Morocco again looked every bit like one. Saibari struck first for the North Africans, who arrived with the confidence of a side that reached the 2022 World Cup semifinals and has since kept raising its ceiling. Vinícius Jr. answered for Brazil, but the equalizer never became a turning point big enough to take control of the match.

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For Brazil, the draw sharpened the questions around Ancelotti’s opening tournament in charge. Marquinhos had already pushed for more consistency, urging a stronger collective structure and greater cutting edge, and the match offered both reasons for concern. Brazil changed pieces at halftime and later in the second half as Ancelotti looked for a cleaner shape in both defense and attack, a sign that the rhythm and balance were still not where they need to be for a team chasing the title.

Morocco’s message was different. Achraf Hakimi had argued before kickoff that a World Cup does not have favorites, only details, and that logic held up in East Rutherford. Against a five-time champion, Morocco stayed compact, competed with authority, and showed the kind of control that has become part of its identity rather than a one-off upset. FIFA had also pointed to Morocco as one of the tournament’s expected heavyweights, and this performance reinforced that status.

Photo by George Zografidis

The numbers matched the eye test. FotMob recorded Brazil with 51 percent possession, compared with 49 percent for Morocco, while Brazil finished with 13 shots and Morocco with 14. Expected goals also tilted slightly toward Morocco, 1.46 to 1.27, a narrow edge that reflected how evenly the match was played and how little separated the sides over 90 minutes.

Amarhgil via Wikimedia Commons (Attribution)

The broader significance is clear: Morocco is no longer asking to be taken seriously. It is demanding to be measured against Brazil, not beneath it. For Ancelotti and Brazil, the opening night in Group C served as an early warning that the road through this World Cup will require more than name value, especially with Scotland and Haiti still to come.