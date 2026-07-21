Braves edge Padres 3-2 behind Bryce Elder, Harris and Albies homers

Bryce Elder’s six innings gave Atlanta a needed bullpen reset, and homers from Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies carried a 3-2 win over San Diego.

Bryce Elder gave the Braves exactly the kind of start they needed, working six innings in Atlanta’s 3-2 win over the Padres and taking pressure off a bullpen that had already used 13 pitchers over the weekend. The win came in the opener of a four-game home series Monday night in Atlanta, and Elder’s line, five hits, two runs, four strikeouts and one walk, was enough to steady a staff that needed length as much as a result.

That workload mattered as much as the score. Elder’s six innings let Atlanta avoid another night of overuse from relievers, a significant point for a club trying to manage the middle of a long season while staying in position in a crowded National League race. Elder improved to 6-6, and the Braves did not need a parade of arms to close out a one-run game after a taxing weekend.

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San Diego’s only damage came on two solo home runs, limiting the Padres to isolated power rather than sustained pressure. Atlanta answered with pop of its own: Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies each homered, giving the Braves just enough offense to stay in front. MLB highlighted the result by pointing out that Albies and Harris both went deep in a Braves win, and that balance at the plate proved decisive.

The result also carried a small but useful bit of recent history. It was Atlanta’s second win over San Diego since the start of last season, a reminder that the Braves have had to work for every edge against a Padres club capable of punishing mistakes. On this night, Elder removed most of those mistakes by holding the line into the middle innings, and Atlanta finished the game without asking its bullpen to clean up another short start.

Photo by NIKOLAI FOMIN

For the Braves, the broader takeaway was not just that Harris and Albies delivered the home run power. It was that Elder supplied the six innings a contender often needs from the back end of the rotation, protecting arms that had been stretched thin and giving Atlanta a more workable path for the rest of the series.