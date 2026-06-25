Brazil beat Scotland 3-0, but World Cup fate remains unclear

Brazil’s 3-0 win sent it through as Group C winner, but Scotland’s path to the last 32 is still alive because the knockout bracket is settled only after the final group matches.

Scotland’s place in the 2026 World Cup is still not sealed after Brazil beat it 3-0 in Miami Gardens, because FIFA does not lock the Round of 32 until the final group-stage results are in. Brazil’s victory in Miami Stadium on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, made the Brazilians Group C winners, but Scotland remained in the tournament’s knockout calculations heading into the last set of group matches.

Brazil took control through Vinícius Júnior, who scored twice, and Matheus Cunha, who added the third. The result pushed Brazil into the knockout round and left Scotland waiting on the rest of Group C to determine whether its campaign continues into the last 32.

The match also marked another chapter in one of the World Cup’s most familiar pairings. It was the fifth time Scotland and Brazil had met at the tournament, a reminder that this fixture has carried historical weight long before the 2026 edition. FIFA’s pre-match material framed the game as a renewal of that recurring rivalry as Scotland and Brazil closed their Group C campaign.

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Brazil’s win had broader significance beyond the scoreline. The 2026 World Cup is the 23rd edition of the tournament and the first to feature 48 teams across three host countries, with 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Brazil finished top of Group C in that expanded field and moved on with the leverage that comes from winning the section rather than chasing qualification on the final day.

Neymar’s return added another layer to Brazil’s night. He came back to the national team after 981 days and made his first appearance of the tournament in the second half after missing the opening two matches with injury. His return did not change the result in Miami, but it gave Brazil another established presence as the knockout stage approaches.

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For Scotland, the loss narrowed the margins without ending the story. The bracket still turns on final group positions, and that leaves Scotland’s fate dependent on what happens across the closing Group C fixtures rather than on the defeat in Miami alone.