Brazil beats Haiti 3-0, Ancelotti says more work remains

Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia, but Carlo Ancelotti said the score masked problems that could matter against Scotland in Miami.

Brazil left Philadelphia with a 3-0 win over Haiti, but the margin did not erase the warning signs Carlo Ancelotti has been tracking all tournament. Matheus Cunha scored twice and Vinícius Júnior added the third, with Vinícius also setting up two of the goals, yet Brazil still looked like a side trying to settle its shape before a decisive final Group C match against Scotland.

The victory on June 19, 2026, kept Brazil on course to finish first in the group and moved Haiti out of the competition. Brazil will close the group stage against Scotland on June 24 in Miami, a match that now carries real weight for the bracket and for a team trying to convince on the biggest stage. Brazil opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Morocco, and Ancelotti has been consistent since then: Brazil needed sharper balance, better defensive order and more creativity.

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Those concerns lingered even after the scoreline turned comfortable against Haiti. Brazil had the quality to punish a team that returned to a World Cup for the first time since 1974, but the performance also reinforced that the team is still searching for cleaner transitions and more reliable control when possession breaks down. Against stronger opposition, those gaps can decide whether Brazil finishes first or slips into a more difficult route through the knockout rounds.

Photo by George Zografidis

For Haiti, the loss ended a difficult but meaningful return to the tournament. For Brazil, it was another reminder that results alone will not settle the bigger questions around Carlo Ancelotti’s side. The pressure remains familiar and enormous, with a sixth world title still the standard by which Brazil is measured. Against Scotland in Miami, Brazil will need more than another scoreline to look ready for what comes next.