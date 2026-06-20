Brazil beats Haiti 3-0, Cunha double sends them top of Group C

Cunha scored twice before halftime as Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia, moving top of Group C on goal difference and reviving its title case.

Brazil answered its uneven opening with authority in Philadelphia, where Matheus Cunha scored twice and Vinícius Júnior added a third before halftime to secure a 3-0 victory over Haiti and send the Seleção to the top of Group C. The result gave Brazil its first win of the 2026 World Cup and, on goal difference, moved Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead of Morocco after both teams finished the second round on three points.

The match was over early. Cunha opened the scoring in the 23rd minute and struck again in the 36th, turning Brazil’s dominance into a comfortable lead before Vinícius Júnior made it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time, the 45+3 minute. Brazil had arrived here after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in its opener, and the sharper finishing against Haiti changed the tone around a team that had looked less convincing five days earlier.

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Carlo Ancelotti’s selection decisions also paid off. Brazilian coverage highlighted the impact of his changes, with Vinícius Júnior emerging as the most influential attacker and Cunha taking the place of Igor Thiago in the starting side. Neymar did not play because of injury, while Endrick was on the bench, but Brazil still found enough pace and precision to control the game and finish the contest before the break.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

For Haiti, the defeat ended any remaining path to the knockout rounds. FIFA framed Group C as one of the tournament’s most demanding sections, alongside Morocco, Scotland and Haiti, who had reached the World Cup for the first time since 1974. Brazil now closes the group stage against Scotland on June 24, 2026, at Miami Stadium, with momentum restored and a clearer sense that the early wobble has given way to something more convincing.