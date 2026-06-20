Brazil beats Haiti 3-0, nears World Cup second round

Brazil's 3-0 win over Haiti gave it four points from two Group C games, but Carlo Ancelotti's earlier concerns about a nervous start still linger.

Brazil finally turned control into goals, beating Haiti 3-0 at Philadelphia Stadium and moving to the brink of the World Cup second round. Matheus Cunha scored twice and Vinícius Júnior added the third, but the wider question for Carlo Ancelotti's side was less about the margin than about whether it had truly corrected the jittery, uneven start that marked its opening draw with Morocco.

The result left Brazil on four points from two Group C matches and made Haiti the first team eliminated from the 2026 tournament. For a team built around the expectation of winning every game, the stakes were larger than the scoreline suggested. Brazil entered the match after a 1-1 draw with Morocco, when Ancelotti said the side had to improve and described the first half as nervous and unbalanced.

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Against Haiti, Brazil did what it had not managed in the opener: it finished chances decisively. Cunha’s two goals gave the attack a clinical edge, and Vinícius Júnior added a third to turn a solid performance into a clear result. Yet the opponent matters. Haiti’s elimination confirmed the gap in quality, and Brazil still has not faced a test that fully answers whether its problems in tempo, organization and composure have been solved or merely hidden by a more forgiving matchup.

That tension sits at the center of Brazil’s campaign. The Seleção remains the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles, won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002, and it is the only country to appear in every edition of the tournament. But 24 years have passed since its last championship, a drought that keeps pressure on every performance and makes even a comfortable group-stage win feel loaded with significance.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

Philadelphia delivered Brazil its first convincing victory of the tournament and put one foot into the knockout round. It did not erase the questions raised by Morocco, but it did show that the team can punish lesser opponents when the finishing sharpens and the rhythm settles. The next step is proving that same control against a side capable of forcing Brazil to defend its shape, its patience and its nerve.