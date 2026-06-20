Brazil beats Haiti 3-0 to strengthen World Cup campaign

Vinícius Júnior finished Lucas Paquetá’s floated pass as Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 in Philadelphia. The win followed a 1-1 draw with Morocco and steadied the group campaign.

Vinícius Júnior’s finish gave Brazil the opening it needed and framed a 3-0 victory over Haiti as more than a routine group-stage result. In Philadelphia Stadium, Brazil turned a controlled attacking sequence into a scoreline that strengthened its World Cup campaign and restored momentum after a slower start.

The decisive move showed how Brazil’s front line worked as a unit. Lucas Paquetá lifted a pass into space, Vinícius accelerated into the area, and from inside the box he struck a right-footed shot across goal to make it 1-0. The goal was built on service, spacing and timing as much as on individual quality, with Paquetá’s delivery giving Vinícius the lane to attack and the room to finish. It was the kind of action that makes brilliance look repeatable rather than accidental.

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That mattered for a Brazil side that had already been forced to answer questions after its 1-1 draw with Morocco in the opener on June 13. Vinícius had scored in that match as well, and his form across the first two games gave Brazil a reliable edge at the top of the pitch. Against Haiti, his first goal of the night helped turn a tight contest into a result that carried clear significance in Group C.

The setting added to the weight of the performance. Philadelphia is one of FIFA’s World Cup host cities, and the tournament will stage six matches there. The Haiti match sat within a broader schedule that stretches from the opening whistle on June 11 to the final on July 19, making every group game part of a longer calculation for teams that want to build rhythm early.

Photo by Juliano Ferreira

For Brazil, the 3-0 win suggested the attack is beginning to settle into a useful pattern. Paquetá supplied the pass, Vinícius supplied the finish, and Brazil supplied the control. In a tournament that rewards structure as much as star power, that combination can travel a long way.