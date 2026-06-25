Brazil beats Scotland 3-0 as Matheus Cunha scores first World Cup goal

Matheus Cunha scored his first World Cup goal in Miami as Brazil beat Scotland 3-0, with Vinícius Júnior striking twice before halftime.

Brazil kept its grip on Group C with a 3-0 win over Scotland at Miami Stadium on June 24, 2026, a result built on Vinícius Júnior’s early brace and Matheus Cunha’s first World Cup goal. Cunha finished the move in the 60th minute after Bruno Guimarães slipped a pass through and freed himself from his marker, giving Brazil its third goal of the night.

Vinícius Júnior opened the scoring in the 7th minute and struck again in first-half stoppage time, at 45+3, to give Brazil control long before Cunha added the final touch. ESPN’s live match record listed the scorers in that order, with Scotland unable to respond after falling behind early in a game that never moved away from Brazil’s pace and precision.

The result extended Brazil’s strong start in the tournament after a 3-0 victory over Haiti, a match that had already put the five-time world champions among the early pace-setters in Group C. Scotland arrived in Miami trying to recover from a 1-0 loss to Morocco, but the gap in execution was clear from the opening minutes. Brazil’s ability to finish chances in both halves left Scotland chasing a game it never truly settled into.

AI-generated illustration

For Cunha, the goal carried a more personal edge. FIFA noted that the Manchester United forward had been left out of Qatar 2022, and his brace against Haiti delivered his first World Cup goals. His finish against Scotland confirmed that momentum, turning a promising tournament into a breakthrough stage for the forward.

The matchup also reached back into World Cup history. The last time Scotland and Brazil met in the tournament was in France in 1998, when Brazil won 2-1. This meeting in Miami placed the same international rivalry on a new American stage, with Brazil using a U.S. venue to sharpen its position in a tournament that has already made cities like Miami central to the global soccer calendar.