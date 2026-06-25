Brazil beats Scotland, Mexico closes perfect World Cup group stage

Brazil’s 3-0 rout of Scotland and Mexico’s perfect nine-point group stage signaled two teams peaking early, with Vinicius Jr. and Mateo Chávez driving the surge.

Brazil and Mexico entered the knockout rounds with the kind of momentum that can shift a tournament. Brazil beat Scotland 3-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 24, 2026, finishing first in Group C with seven points, while Mexico closed its group stage with a 3-0 victory over Czechia at the Estadio Ciudad de México, also known as the Estadio Azteca, to finish with a perfect nine points.

Brazil’s win was built around Vinicius Jr., who scored twice, and it carried an added layer of importance because Neymar returned to the Brazil shirt for the first time in two years. Scotland’s elimination came straight from the result, and Brazil’s three-goal performance reinforced a team that is finding its attacking rhythm at exactly the right time in the Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. With seven points and first place secured, Brazil showed the kind of offensive depth that can punish mistakes quickly once the bracket tightens.

Mexico’s night was even more emphatic in structural terms. Javier Aguirre’s side finished the group stage with three wins from three, and the 3-0 result over Czechia confirmed a first-ever perfect group phase for El Tri in a World Cup. Mateo Chávez opened the scoring in the 55th minute, Julián Quiñones added the second in the 61st, and Álvaro Fidalgo finished it in the 90+4. FIFA said the victory gave Mexico a third straight group-stage win and eliminated Czechia.

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The numbers tell the story of a team that did more than simply advance. Mexico ended the group stage on nine points without conceding a goal, a profile that points to balance rather than just favorable finishing. Guillermo Ochoa’s late appearance in the 77th minute, followed by a standing ovation, added a symbolic layer to a result that linked the country’s most recognizable veteran with one of its most complete group-stage performances in recent memory.

Taken together, the results framed a North American snapshot of form and pressure. Brazil brought back the force of a traditional heavyweight, powered by Vinicius Jr. and Neymar’s return. Mexico arrived with the cleaner tournament record, three wins, nine goals’ worth of perfection, and no goals against, a combination that suggests both tactical clarity and enough depth to survive the sharper margins ahead.