Brazil captain urges improvements ahead of crucial Haiti World Cup clash

Brazil left its Morocco opener needing sharper finishing and better balance, and Marquinhos pressed for fixes before Haiti. Ancelotti's lineup changes aimed to show them in Philadelphia.

Marquinhos acknowledged that Brazil had work to do after the 1-1 draw with Morocco, and the captain's warning came with the stakes rising for a second Group C match against Haiti at Philadelphia Stadium. Carlo Ancelotti had already signaled changes in the lineup, betting that Brazil could turn a promising opening into a more convincing performance when the margin for error narrowed.

Brazil's first test at the 2026 World Cup ended level on June 13 in New York/New Jersey, with Vinícius Júnior scoring the Brazilian goal. The result left Brazil needing points against Haiti to avoid complicating its path through a group that also includes Morocco and Scotland, and it intensified scrutiny on how much control Brazil actually translated into danger.

The numbers from the Morocco match explained the concern. Brazil held 51 percent of possession and finished with 12 shots to Morocco's 14, yet the expected-goals count still favored Brazil 1.19 to 0.78. That profile suggested Brazil had enough of the ball to impose itself, but not enough precision to turn territorial advantage into a result, while also giving Morocco enough openings to stay in the game.

That was the gap Ancelotti set out to close. Before the Haiti match, he said the team "can and must do more" and pointed to changes he planned to make, a direct response to a performance that looked competent on paper but vulnerable in decisive moments. For a side viewed by FIFA as the clear favorite, the challenge was not simply to win, but to do it with greater balance, cleaner attacking sequences and a sturdier defensive line.

BrokenSphere via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The Haiti fixture carried added significance because it was the first meeting between the two countries in a World Cup finals. Brazil's task was straightforward: show that the Morocco draw was a warning, not a pattern, and that the adjustments between matches could produce the kind of complete response expected from a contender.