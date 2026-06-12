Brazil cites sharp Amazon deforestation drop as Trump tariff fight heats up

Brazil said Amazon clearing fell 61.4% in May, but 370 square kilometers still vanished as Washington used deforestation to justify new 25% tariffs.

Brazil moved to blunt the Trump administration’s tariff case by pointing to a sharp drop in Amazon deforestation, even as hundreds of square kilometers of rainforest were still lost in a single month. Officials said May deforestation in the Amazon fell 61.4% from the same month in 2025, a decline they cast as evidence that Brazil is improving its environmental record while Washington escalates trade pressure.

The monthly figure was only part of the argument. Brazil also said Amazon deforestation from August 2025 through May 2026 was down 37.5% from the same stretch a year earlier, and that the May reading was the lowest ever recorded. João Paulo Capobianco said the month mattered because May usually brings higher clearing as the dry season begins, but he stressed that the latest numbers “debunk the unfair and unfounded accusation” that deforestation justified the tariff move. Even with the drop, 370 square kilometers, nearly 143 square miles, of rainforest were still cleared in May.

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The data landed just days after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued a Section 301 determination on Brazil and proposed 25% tariffs on Brazilian goods. The USTR said Brazil’s allegedly unreasonable practices covered digital trade, electronic payment services, preferential tariffs, anti-corruption enforcement, intellectual property protection, ethanol market access and illegal deforestation. The comment deadline is July 1, 2026, with a hearing deadline of July 7, 2026, and the tariffs could take effect as early as July 15, 2026.

Brazil is trying to show that the trend line is moving in the right direction. Its 2025 annual forest-monitoring results showed Amazon deforestation at 5,796 square kilometers for August 2024 through July 2025, down 11.08% from the previous year and the third-lowest rate in the historical series. The same annual accounting showed Cerrado deforestation down 11.49%. In May 2026, the environment ministry said Amazon deforestation had reached its lowest level since 2019, while alert data from August 2025 through February 2026 showed a 33% drop in the Amazon and a 7% drop in the Cerrado.

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Still, the broader picture is less clean than the headline monthly decline suggests. The Cerrado remained Brazil’s most heavily deforested biome in annual terms, and the Matopiba frontier, spanning Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia, accounted for a large share of native-vegetation loss. The clash now is not just over tariffs, but over which environmental numbers count, and whether real progress can be separated from the political fight around it.