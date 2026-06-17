Brazil court convicts Eduardo Bolsonaro over Trump pressure campaign

Brazil’s top court gave Eduardo Bolsonaro 4 years and 2 months for pressing the Trump administration to help his father’s legal fight, a ruling with U.S. echoes.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has turned a foreign pressure campaign into a prison sentence, convicting Eduardo Bolsonaro of trying to enlist the Trump administration in his father’s defense against a coup case. A panel of four justices unanimously found the former lawmaker guilty and sentenced him to four years and two months, a ruling that could lead to arrest if he returns to Brazil and bars him from public office for eight years.

Prosecutors said Eduardo Bolsonaro used his ties in Washington to seek sanctions against Brazilian Supreme Court justices and tariffs on Brazilian goods in an effort to force the court to ease up on Jair Bolsonaro’s legal troubles. Eduardo Bolsonaro moved to the United States in 2025, months before Brazil’s top court convicted his father for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election.

The case lands at the center of Brazil’s confrontation over democratic accountability. Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced in 2025 to 27 years in prison, and Eduardo Bolsonaro’s own prosecution, filed in September 2025, extended the court’s focus from the former president’s conduct to the family’s attempt to shape the legal system from abroad. In a July 18, 2025 decision, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Jair Bolsonaro and his son made a “blatant confession” of obstruction-related conduct, a finding that helped justify precautionary measures against the former president.

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Eduardo Bolsonaro denied that he was seeking his father’s acquittal. He said his campaign was meant to punish judges who, in his view, were not following Brazil’s constitution, and he complained that he had not been properly notified about the proceedings. The court rejected that argument and treated the effort to mobilize the U.S. government as direct interference in a domestic legal fight.

The political stakes reach beyond one family. Jair Bolsonaro has already endorsed his son Flavio Bolsonaro as his preferred heir for the 2026 presidential race, and Eduardo Bolsonaro has backed that push. A June 10, 2026 poll showed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading Flavio Bolsonaro 44% to 38% in a potential runoff, underscoring how the family’s influence still shapes the right even as the courts keep tightening the legal net.

Lucio Bernardo Jr. - Câmara dos Deputados via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Eduardo Bolsonaro met Donald Trump at the White House last month, an encounter that now looks newly combustible in Brasília. For Brazil’s judiciary, the conviction signals that foreign lobbying is not a side channel of politics but part of the same constitutional struggle over who answers for the attempted reversal of the 2022 election.