Brazil police search Bolsonaro home for weapons and ammunition

Federal police searched Jair Bolsonaro’s home for weapons and ammunition, and later reports said nothing was found.

Brazil’s federal police searched Jair Bolsonaro’s home for weapons and ammunition on Wednesday, in an operation authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Later reports said no weapons were found.

The search landed in the middle of a widening legal case that has already pushed the former president into house arrest and a 27-year prison sentence. Bolsonaro, 71, has been serving that sentence since November after being convicted of plotting a coup following his loss to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the 2022 election.

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The legal pressure has continued to build around him. On March 24, Moraes placed Bolsonaro under house arrest on health grounds, and Reuters reported on July 3 that he could remain there for the same reason. Bolsonaro’s health problems stem in part from a stabbing during the 2018 campaign, a wound that has followed him into every stage of his post-presidency legal fight.

Source: jpost.com

The weapons search sharpens the focus on what investigators are still looking for in Bolsonaro’s orbit. Even without any reported seizure, the move shows that Brazil’s top court and federal police remain active in examining the former president after his defeat, conviction and confinement. For Bolsonaro’s allies, each new enforcement step is likely to reinforce the argument that he is being singled out. For his opponents and for prosecutors, it is another sign that the legal system is still tightening its scrutiny around one of the country’s most polarizing figures.

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0 br)

Bolsonaro’s political path is narrowing under the weight of overlapping decisions from Brazil’s Supreme Court and law enforcement. The latest search did not stand alone; it added to a sequence of actions that has kept the former president at the center of Brazil’s most consequential political and judicial fight.