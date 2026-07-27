Brazil recalls ambassador to Argentina after Milei insults officials

Brazil pulled Ambassador Julio Bitelli from Buenos Aires after Javier Milei called Brazilian leaders “convict,” “thief” and “thieving socialists” at a São Paulo rally.

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Argentina for consultations after President Javier Milei escalated a public feud by insulting Brazilian officials during a political event in São Paulo. The Foreign Ministry pulled Julio Bitelli on July 26, 2026, after Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira made the decision following consultation with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Milei’s remarks came a day earlier at a Liberal Party convention in São Paulo that formally launched Senator Flávio Bolsonaro’s 2026 presidential bid. Multiple wire reports said Milei appeared alongside Flávio Bolsonaro, backed him, and used the stage to attack Lula and Brazil’s institutions. Some coverage quoted Milei calling Lula a “convict” and a “thief” and describing Brazil’s government as “thieving socialists,” language that turned a campaign appearance into a diplomatic incident.

The recall does not amount to a break in relations, but it is a pointed warning. Bringing an ambassador home for consultations is a standard way to signal displeasure while keeping diplomatic channels technically open. Brazil has used similar language before in response to tensions with Milei, showing that Brasília is trying to register its anger without closing the door on talks.

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That restraint matters because Brazil and Argentina are not ordinary neighbors. They are major trading partners and core members of Mercosur, the regional bloc that depends on routine cooperation in trade, customs, energy and migration. Even a symbolic downgrade in relations can complicate those talks, especially when both governments need to manage cross-border commerce and broader South American coordination.

The episode also highlights how Milei’s combative political style is colliding with the practical demands of governing next to Brazil, Argentina’s largest regional counterpart. His criticism of Brazilian leaders and judiciary in São Paulo was aimed at a domestic political audience tied to Jair Bolsonaro’s camp, but it carried immediate consequences in Brasília. For Lula, a firm response projects authority at home and signals that Brazil will not ignore personal attacks from a neighboring head of state.

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The latest recall leaves the diplomatic channel open, but it also shows how quickly rhetoric can spill into state-to-state friction when two of South America’s biggest governments are already politically at odds.