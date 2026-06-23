Brazilian woman jailed for stalking BTS star Jungkook's Seoul home

A Brazilian woman was given a suspended prison term after 22 visits to Jungkook’s Seoul home, including 133 doorbell rings in one day and a return after a police ban.

A Seoul court has turned a pattern of obsessive fan behavior into a criminal and immigration case, sentencing a Brazilian woman to a one-year prison term, suspended for two years, after repeated attempts to reach BTS star Jeon Jung-kook at his home in Yongsan District. Prosecutors said the conduct crossed from harassment into trespass, and the judge noted that deportation was expected once the ruling became final.

Court records said the woman, identified as A, went to Jungkook’s residence and the surrounding area 22 times between Dec. 7 and Dec. 28, 2025. On Dec. 12, she allegedly rang the doorbell 133 times in a single day, then returned the next day and slipped into the property through a side gate while a food delivery worker was coming and going. Investigators also said she loitered near the home while waiting for Jungkook and left items at the residence.

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Police eventually issued an emergency order barring her from coming within 100 meters of Jungkook or his home, but that did not end the case. She allegedly came back on Jan. 4, 2026, and left photographs and printed materials near the residence, deepening the record of repeated violations that prosecutors brought before the Seoul Western District Court.

Judge Park Ji-won sentenced A on May 8 for violating South Korea’s anti-stalking law and for trespassing. The court said she had already been detained for about three months and was unlikely to reoffend because deportation was expected after the ruling became final. Jungkook’s side had sought strict punishment, reflecting how seriously the case was treated by both his representatives and investigators in Yongsan Police Station and the Seoul Western District Prosecutors Office.

The case follows earlier intrusions at Jungkook’s home, including a June 2025 arrest of a Chinese woman in her 30s after she allegedly tried to enter by repeatedly entering the door code on the day he was discharged from military service. Police also dealt with separate trespassing or lock-tampering cases involving a Korean woman and a Japanese woman at the same residence.

Taehyung's Moment via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Jungkook had already warned obsessive fans in a livestream that he was monitoring CCTV and would take strong action if people came to his home again. The latest ruling shows how quickly fan fixation can escalate into a boundary-enforcement case with prison time, police orders and possible removal from South Korea.