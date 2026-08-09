Brendan Banfield gets life without parole in wife’s murder plot

Brendan Banfield received life without parole after prosecutors said he lured Joseph Ryan to the family’s Reston home and tried to frame him in a murder plot tied to an affair.

Brendan Banfield was sentenced to life in prison without parole in Fairfax County after a jury convicted him earlier in 2026 of aggravated murder in the killings of his wife, Christine Banfield, 37, and Joseph Ryan, 39, at the couple’s Reston home. Prosecutors said the case was not a chaotic domestic dispute but a calculated plot that unfolded around Banfield’s affair with the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhães, and an effort to pin the violence on Ryan.

The sentencing hearing brought a very different kind of evidence into the room: the human cost. Family members and loved ones delivered victim impact statements, including Christine Banfield’s sister Danielle Hawker, Joseph Ryan’s mother Deirdre Fisher, and Ryan’s aunt Sangeeta Ryan. Banfield appeared emotionless as the sentence was read, and court coverage said he spoke briefly afterward while maintaining his innocence.

The conviction rested on four felonies: two counts of aggravated murder, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of a child abuse or neglect-related offense, according to the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Feb. 2, 2026 announcement. That combination reflected how prosecutors framed the case, as a sequence of deliberate acts rather than a single burst of violence. Their theory centered on Banfield’s alleged orchestration of the encounter, including luring Ryan to the house and attempting to turn him into the obvious suspect.

Magalhães’s role became central to that story. She received a 10-year sentence in February 2026 after pleading guilty to a reduced manslaughter charge in Ryan’s death and agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. She testified that she shot Ryan while Banfield fatally stabbed Christine Banfield in the couple’s bedroom, a account that tied the affair, the killings, and the failed cover story into one narrative of planning and concealment.

After the sentence, Fairfax County prosecutor Steve Descano called Banfield a “remorseless killer,” underscoring the prosecution’s view that the violence was arranged, not improvised. In a case that drew national attention, the sentencing closed the final phase of a prosecution built on motive, deception, and the cumulative weight of a plot that ended with two deaths and a prison term that leaves no path to parole.