Brendan Sorsby enters NFL supplemental draft after NCAA lawsuit withdrawal

Brendan Sorsby dropped his NCAA fight and headed for the supplemental draft, forcing clubs to weigh his talent against gambling baggage and the cost of a bid.

Brendan Sorsby backed away from his NCAA lawsuit and moved toward the NFL supplemental draft, a route that could end his path back to Texas Tech and force pro teams to decide whether the upside is worth the risk. The case now sits at the intersection of eligibility, discipline and draft economics, with the Steelers’ interest serving as a test of how much uncertainty a front office will tolerate.

Sorsby had won a temporary injunction from Judge Ken Curry on June 8, 2026, which initially made him eligible to play for Texas Tech in 2026. But ESPN reported that Sorsby admitted betting on sports, completed inpatient rehab for a gambling addiction and had been denied reinstatement by the NCAA in May. ESPN also reported that he wagered about $90,000 over four years, including at least 40 bets involving Indiana football while he was a quarterback there, using sportsbook accounts registered to family members and friends.

The dispute widened beyond one player. The Big 12 filed a federal lawsuit on June 15 seeking declaratory and injunctive relief tied to Sorsby’s eligibility, and the NCAA asked the Lubbock County District Court to rule on its appeal before the college football season starts. ESPN said several schools reacted by discussing boycotts of Texas Tech games or refusing to schedule the Red Raiders, showing how a single eligibility case can spill into conference politics and scheduling leverage.

AI-generated illustration

Sorsby’s move to the supplemental draft also highlighted how much risk clubs must absorb for a player who arrives outside the normal spring pipeline. A team that makes a bid is not just projecting football value; it is surrendering draft capital for a prospect whose availability, reputation and off-field scrutiny already complicated the college landscape. That is why even quarterback-needy franchises can hesitate when the cleaner option is to wait for the next conventional draft cycle.

The supplemental draft has not been held since 2023, and no player has been selected since the Arizona Cardinals used a fifth-round bid on Jalen Thompson in 2019. The last quarterback chosen in the supplemental draft was Terrelle Pryor, a third-round selection by the Raiders in 2011. The NFL still must approve Sorsby’s application before a 2026 supplemental draft can happen, and if it does, the event would take place later this summer.

Maize & Blue Nation via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Pittsburgh had done homework on Sorsby, but Gerry Dulac wrote that the Steelers should not be expected to make a bid. That caution fits the broader lesson of this case: when the cost includes both a future pick and a public gamble on an unsettled player, front offices often choose restraint over chasing upside.