Brewers outlast Athletics 15-14 in 12-inning home run frenzy

The Brewers and Athletics traded 11 homers, 34 hits and four-run 10th-inning rallies before Milwaukee finally won 15-14 in 12 innings at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Brewers and Athletics turned Las Vegas Ballpark into a runaway hitter’s stage, with Milwaukee finally escaping 15-14 after 12 innings in one of the wildest games of the 2026 season. The clubs combined for 11 home runs, 34 hits and 444 pitches, then kept answering each other until a defensive mistake at home plate ended it.

The game laid bare how quickly a bullpen can be stretched in an environment that punishes even small mistakes. Both clubs traded four-run rallies in the 10th inning, then leaned on relievers and late-game substitutions until the innings kept piling up. Abner Uribe earned the win by getting four outs, while Chad Patrick closed it by striking out Jeff McNeil with runners at the corners for his third save. José Suarez took the loss despite two hitless innings and four strikeouts, a reminder that even efficient work can be swallowed by a game this chaotic.

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Andrew Vaughn drove Milwaukee’s comeback with four hits and four RBIs, including a two-run double that tied the game in the ninth. Christian Yelich scored the winning run from third in the 12th after McNeil threw wide to home plate on a grounder by Brice Turang. On the other side, the Athletics powered through with seven home runs of their own. Tyler Soderstrom and Nick Kurtz each went deep twice, Shea Langeliers opened the scoring with a 483-foot blast off Kyle Harrison, and Zack Gelof and Jonah Heim added to the relentless back-and-forth.

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Beyond the box score, the setting made the game feel like a preview of what Las Vegas baseball may become. The Athletics were playing at the home of their Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, as part of a six-game homestand from June 8-14, with Milwaukee in town June 8-10 and Colorado set for June 12-14. Major League Baseball said the game was the first regular-season MLB game in Las Vegas in 30 years, and the city’s eventual big-league club was introduced to an immediate test of its offensive identity.

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The slugfest also carried unusual historical weight. By the numbers, it was the fourth game in major league history with at least 29 runs and 11 home runs, and MLB said the 16 Automated Ball-Strike System challenges set a single-game record. With the Athletics’ new Las Vegas Strip ballpark scheduled to open for the start of the 2028 season, the 15-14 final looked less like an outlier than an early warning about the kind of scoring environment Las Vegas may bring to the majors.