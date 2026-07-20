Brewers rally from 3-0 deficit to beat Marlins 8-6

Jackson Chourio’s two-run single flipped a 3-0 hole, and Milwaukee’s seven steals helped the Brewers beat Miami 8-6.

Jackson Chourio’s two-run single capped a four-run sixth inning and sent the Brewers past the Marlins 8-6 at American Family Field after Milwaukee had fallen behind 3-0. Garrett Mitchell added a two-run double in the inning and finished with three hits, while Christian Yelich drove in multiple runs as the Brewers kept chipping away until the score turned.

The win carried extra weight because Milwaukee did it while shorthanded. Sal Frelick had been placed on the injured list earlier in the day, yet the Brewers still turned in another productive offensive night and completed another series win over Miami after beating the Marlins 2-1 the previous day. Shane Drohan struck out nine, giving Milwaukee enough swing-and-miss pitching to stay within reach until the bats took over.

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Milwaukee’s seven stolen bases turned the game into more than a standard comeback. The constant pressure on the bases helped force Miami to defend in motion and made the sixth inning feel inevitable once the Brewers started stringing together hits. That kind of speed matters for a club trying to stack wins in July, because it gives Milwaukee another path to scoring when the long ball is not carrying the night.

For Miami, the defeat was its fifth straight and fit a stretch that has left the club searching for steadier pitching, better run support and a cleaner way to close out games after taking early leads. A 3-0 advantage is usually enough to settle a game down; instead, the Marlins watched Milwaukee answer immediately and then keep adding on. That is the kind of loss that sharpens front-office questions as the deadline approaches, especially for a team trying to decide whether its problems are fixable with internal answers or require outside help.

Photo by Israel Torres

Milwaukee left with a result that reinforced its depth and its ability to recover from an early mistake, even with injuries cutting into the lineup. Miami left with another reminder that losing streaks can quickly become a larger problem when they start to define the middle of a season.