Bricks & Minifigs faces threats amid viral Star Wars Lego dispute

A missing Star Wars Lego haul from an Oregon consignment turned into threats against Bricks & Minifigs stores nationwide after viral accusations and a two-million-view online fight.

What began as a dispute over one missing Star Wars Lego collection has spilled far beyond an Oregon storefront, with Bricks & Minifigs saying shops around the country have been hit with threats, hateful messages and harassment. The company says the backlash shows how a collector fight can be transformed by social media into a wider campaign that endangers small businesses and the people who work in them.

At the center of the case is 83-year-old Ed Mansell, whose family says he consigned a Star Wars Lego collection in November 2023 through a Bricks & Minifigs franchise in Salem, Oregon. Reporting has described the haul as 780 sets and 1,200 minifigures, with estimates of its value ranging from about $200,000 to $278,000. The collection also reportedly included an ultra-rare Cloud City set valued at as much as $10,000.

The dispute escalated after the store advertised the collection as one of the largest privately held Star Wars Lego collections in the world. YouTuber Ben Schneider, who posts as Reckless Ben, then pushed the issue into the algorithm-driven spotlight with videos accusing the company of stealing the collection. The videos drew more than 2 million views and helped turn a niche consignment fight into a viral cause.

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Bricks & Minifigs said it had already sold at least $52,000 worth of the collection before the conflict intensified. Company chief executive Ammon McNeff said in a now-deleted June 2026 blog post that the company would compensate the family for anything unaccounted for, while also describing the online backlash as a “devastating social media campaign” and “manufactured, viral hysteria.” The company later closed the Salem and Keizer-area store and parted ways with the owners tied to the controversy.

The fallout has not stopped at the original parties. Schneider faces Utah criminal charges including stalking, targeted residential picketing, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, underscoring how quickly online accusations can move into real-world legal trouble. A GoFundMe for the Mansell family reportedly climbed past $445,000 before it was taken down, showing how rapidly viewers can be mobilized by a story that spreads through clips, commentary and repetition rather than verified facts.

Photo by Lisa from Pexels

For Bricks & Minifigs franchises elsewhere, the damage has come in the form of threats aimed at unrelated stores. In an era when rumor cascades can be rewarded by engagement, the missing Lego inventory became more than a collector dispute: it became a cautionary tale about how internet speculation can land on storefronts, families and employees with very real consequences.