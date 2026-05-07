Brief AI Use Impairs Thinking Skills, Study Finds

A recent study reveals that even ten minutes of using generative AI can negatively affect cognitive performance, raising questions about everyday technology habits.

A new scientific study has found that just ten minutes spent using generative artificial intelligence tools can temporarily impair a person’s thinking skills. The findings, first reported by The Indian Express and published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, highlight potential short-term impacts of AI on cognitive functioning, a topic increasingly relevant as the technology becomes integrated into daily life.

Study Details: Short-Term AI Use and Cognitive Effects

The research team recruited participants to interact with generative AI for a brief period—just ten minutes—before testing their performance on tasks requiring reasoning and problem-solving. According to open-access data from the study, those exposed to AI tools scored lower on measures of cognitive performance compared to a control group.

Participants who used AI for 10 minutes showed reduced reasoning and decision-making abilities.

The effect was statistically significant, with observable declines in analytical thinking during subsequent tasks.

Researchers used a variety of cognitive assessments to ensure robustness, including logic puzzles and creative problem-solving exercises.

Potential Mechanisms and Broader Implications

While the study focused on short-term impacts, its conclusions raise concerns about the widespread use of generative AI for everyday tasks. The Indian Express notes that the authors suggest AI's ability to generate answers quickly might discourage users from engaging deeply with problems, potentially reducing mental effort and critical thinking.

This aligns with broader research analyzed by the American Psychological Association, which has documented similar concerns about technology’s influence on cognitive processes. As AI-powered assistants become more common in educational and workplace settings, there may be unintended consequences for users’ ability to think independently and creatively.

Public Perceptions and Use Patterns

According to survey data from the Pew Research Center, many Americans express uncertainty about AI’s effects on their thinking and decision-making. While most recognize the benefits of automation and assistance, a significant portion worry about potential “over-reliance” on technology for basic reasoning tasks.

Data and Accessibility

Researchers have made the full experimental datasets, analysis code, and supplementary materials available through the Open Science Framework, allowing for independent review and further exploration of the statistical findings. The study’s methodology included randomized assignment, standardized testing, and controls for prior AI experience, ensuring the results are both reliable and replicable.

What This Means for Everyday Users

As AI tools continue to proliferate, the evidence suggests a need for mindful use, especially when engaging in tasks that require complex reasoning. The findings don’t indicate lasting harm, but rather a temporary reduction in cognitive performance following short-term AI use. For students, professionals, and anyone relying on AI for quick answers, this research adds to a growing body of literature urging caution and critical engagement.

Looking Ahead

The Indian Express concludes that more studies are needed to determine long-term impacts and to explore ways users can maximize the benefits of AI while minimizing risks to cognitive health. As researchers and policymakers consider guidelines for technology use, these findings may inform strategies for education, workplace training, and personal habits.

Readers interested in the technical details, full datasets, or supplementary materials can access these resources through the Open Science Framework, while broader context on AI’s impact on cognition is available from the American Psychological Association and Our World in Data.